Ukrainian militants fire cluster munitions on several districts in Bryansk Region

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces fired cluster munitions on four districts in Russia’s borderline Bryansk Region, there were no casualties, Governor Alexander Bogomaz wrote on his Telegram channel.

Multiple rocket launchers were used in what he said were Ukrainian terrorist attacks, which left several homes and outbuildings partially damaged, Bogomaz added.

According to the governor, emergencies services are currently working at the scene. District commissions are inspecting the damaged areas, with the consequences of and damage from the attack being specified, he added.