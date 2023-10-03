Russia, Brazil to strengthen cooperation on multilateral platforms, top diplomats say

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Brazilian counterpart Mauro Vieira exchanged messages on the 195th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties, stressing that the countries intend to deepen bilateral cooperation and dialogue on multilateral platforms, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"[Lavrov] expressed confidence in further successful development of Russian-Brazilian ties for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries, in the interests of strengthening the foundations of a multipolar world order as well as international security and stability," the ministry said.

Lavrov also noted that today Brazil for Russia "is a key, strategic partner in the Latin American region and the world." The two countries enjoy "a trust-based dialogue having a great potential, practical cooperation, close and constructive interaction on multilateral platforms."

As the ministry said, the top Brazilian diplomat in his message "reaffirmed the readiness to deepen bilateral cooperation and dialogue between Moscow and Brasilia on multilateral platforms." He also emphasized that "the Russian-Brazilian strategic partnership, based on deep ties between countries and peoples, brings concrete results on various fronts.

On October 3, Russia and Brazil celebrate the 195th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. On this day in 1828, the decree of Emperor Nicholas I announced the appointment of the first Russian envoy to Brazil, the famous Russian diplomat and scientist Franz Borel.