No additional mobilization, Kadyrov's role in special op: what Shoigu's report was about

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. There are no plans for additional mobilization in Russia as the armed forces have enough personnel to carry out the special military operation, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said in a conference call.

He also pointed out that the Russian military had significantly weakened the combat strength of the Ukrainian troops, thanked the peacekeepers stationed in Nagorno-Karabakh and praised Chechnya and its head Ramzan Kadyrov for their contributions during the special operation.

TASS summarized the main points of the minister's speech.

On conscription and mobilization plans

Fall conscription will be carried out according to plan and within the timeframe established by law, with 130,000 people being drafted to the armed forces. "I once again draw attention to the fact that no conscripts, including those from new regions, will be sent to the combat zone."

"The General Staff has no plans for additional mobilization. The armed forces have the necessary number of servicemen to carry out the special military operation."

Since the beginning of the year, more than 335,000 people have signed up to serve in the military or in volunteer formations. "Just in September, more than 50,000 citizens signed contracts."

On special military operation

The Russian military repulsed all Ukrainian attacks in the Soledar-Bakhmut area, as well as attempts to break through the defense in the area of Verbovoye and Rabotino in the Zaporozhye area: "Through active actions, our troops have significantly weakened the combat potential of the enemy and inflicted serious damage on it."

"Our fighters are acting bravely and resolutely, showing true heroism." Since June 1 alone, 57 associations, formations and military units have received the honorary title of guard units, 20 have been awarded medals, and in the most prestigious units 50-90% of the servicemen have received state awards.

On Kadyrov

"I would like to make special mention of the Chechen Republic and its head Ramzan Akhmatovich Kadyrov. <...> The units under the command of Hero of Russia Apty Alaudinov have proved worthy during the special military operation."

In total, three motorized rifle regiments and three battalions were formed in Chechnya, and after training at the Russian Special Forces University in Gudermes, more than 14,500 men were sent to the war zone.

On Nagorno-Karabakh

Russian peacekeepers continued to perform their duties when the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh escalated, and through their mediation the sides managed to agree on a full ceasefire.

The military organized the evacuation of more than 98,000 civilians, including 32,000 children, to Armenia and ensured the delivery of almost 300 tons of humanitarian aid.

"I thank our guys - Russian peacekeepers - for their selfless and professional actions, which helped to avoid further casualties."

On military medicine

Medical support for the Russian military in the special military operation zone is "well organized," and first aid on the battlefield is provided "as a rule, in the first minutes after someone is wounded."

More than 98% of the wounded in the Russian armed forces recover. The mortality rate in hospitals is 0.43% and continues to decrease.