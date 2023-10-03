Ukrainian forces shell Bryansk Region settlement with cluster munitions, no casualties

TASS, October 3. The Ukrainian armed forces shelled the village of Klimovo in the Bryansk Region with cluster munitions, several residential buildings were damaged, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said on his Telegram channel.

"The Ukrainian military shelled the village of Klimovo with cluster munitions. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties. Several houses and outbuildings were damaged," he wrote.

According to the governor, the inspection of the territory of the settlement continues. Operational and emergency services are working on the spot.