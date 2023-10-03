Production facilities destroyed in Ukraine’s Dnepropetrovsk region

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Production facilities have been destroyed in Pavlograd of the Dnepropetrovsk Region, head of the regional administration Sergey Lysak said.

According to him, an industrial plant in the city was damaged and a fire broke out as a result. "A production facility was damaged," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

There was also a fire at a facility in the city of Dnepr (formerly Dnepropetrovsk).

At night, the air-raid alert in the Dnepropetrovsk Region continued for about four hours. There were reports of explosions.