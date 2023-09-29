Moscow Format participants hail Kabul’s efforts in fighting Islamic State — declaration

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Participants in the Moscow-format consultation on Afghanistan have welcomed the Afghan current authorities’ efforts in fighting the Islamic State terrorist group (outlawed I Russia), according to the Kazan Declaration of the Moscow Format Consultations on Afghanistan that was passed on Friday.

The fifth round of Moscow-format consultation on Afghanistan was held on September 29 in Kazan. The member countries were represented by special envoys and senior officials.

"The parties noted with concern the difficult security situation in Afghanistan due to the intensification of the activities of terrorist groups, primarily ISIS (Islamic State - TASS). Appreciated the current Afghan authorities for their serious fight against ISIS and urged them to do the same against all terrorist groups," the document reads. "Called on the current Afghan authorities to take effective measures to dismantle, eliminate and prevent placement of all sorts of terrorist groups based in Afghanistan and to prevent the country from being the terrorism and instability hotspot and spreading to the regional states."

The Moscow Format on Afghanistan was established in 2017 to facilitate efforts to promote the process of national reconciliation in Afghanistan. The platform brings together Russia, China, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. Its previous meeting took place in Moscow in November 2022 without the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) being present.