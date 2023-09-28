Kremlin keeping close tabs on situation in Nagorno-Karabakh

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. The Kremlin is closely monitoring the unfolding events in Nagorno-Karabakh as well as their humanitarian aspect, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Replying to a request for comment on the decree signed by President of the unrecognized Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh Samvel Shahramanyan on the dissolution of the republic on January 1, 2024, the Kremlin official said: "We are closely monitoring the situation, above all, the humanitarian aspect; it is of the utmost importance."

"Our peacekeepers continue to assist people. Many wish to cross over to Armenian territory. Support is being provided to those wishing to do so," Peskov added

Putin’s press secretary also noted that one of the document’s provisions stipulates that the residents should familiarize themselves with the reintegration terms proposed by Baku. "Certainly, we will continue to pay attention to these humanitarian aspects," Peskov said.

On September 19, tensions flared up again in Nagorno-Karabakh. Baku announced it was launching what it described as "local anti-terrorist measures" and demanded the withdrawal of Armenian troops from the region. Yerevan, in turn, said there were no Armenian forces in Karabakh, calling what was happening "an act of large-scale aggression." The Russian Foreign Ministry has called on the parties to the conflict to stop the bloodshed, end hostilities, prevent civilian casualties, and go back to trying to settle the Karabakh issue diplomatically. On September 20, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said that an agreement was reached with the participation of the Russian peacekeeping contingent to suspend anti-terrorist measures in Karabakh. On September 21, in the Azerbaijani town of Yevlakh, a meeting was held between the representatives of Azerbaijan and Karabakh’s Armenian residents in order "to discuss the issues of reintegration."

On September 28, President of the unrecognized Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh Samvel Shahramanyan signed a decree dissolving the republic.