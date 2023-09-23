Saldo elected governor of Kherson Region

GENICHESK, September 23. /TASS/. Vladimir Saldo was elected governor of the Kherson Region at a meeting of the local legislature on Saturday, according to a TASS reporter.

Apart from Saldo, another two nominees were running for the post, namely Ivan Shumakov and Igor Shepelin.

"First of all, I would like to congratulate all lawmakers on their election [as members of local parliament]. This is the debut makeup of the Kherson Region’s legislative assembly of the new era when the region rejoined Russia," said First Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Sergey Kiriyenko, who had presented the three candidates for governor to legislators.

"I will fulfil my obligations with honor, because this is high trust, but also no lesser responsibility for everything that is happening in the region and for what the Kherson Region will be like in the next five years," Saldo said after the results of voting, conducted by a secret ballot, were announced.

Saldo has been acting governor of the Kherson Region for almost a year since his appointment by Russian President Vladimir Putin on October 4, 2022.