Groundwork in place for Yerevan-Baku peace treaty — Kremlin spokesman

VELIKY NOVGOROD, September 21. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov considers it premature to talk about when a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia could be inked, but he sees every precondition for its signing.

"No, it is unlikely that anyone will now undertake to outline a timeframe [for arriving at a peace treaty], but given that the main issue of the territorial affiliation of Karabakh has now been resolved - being resolved and settled by Armenia’s decision to recognize Karabakh as belonging [to Azerbaijan] - we can say that substantial progress has been made," the Kremlin spokesman told reporters.

According to Peskov, "there are certainly many technicalities to be worked out before this treaty is finalized." "But everything is in place, and with good will it will be possible to enter the home stretch," he added.

"We believe that in any case it will be in the interests of the peoples of Azerbaijan and Armenia as well as the Armenians who live and will live in Karabakh," the Kremlin spokesman emphasized.

Peskov specified that this is a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan, "so Russia cannot take part directly." "But the basis for arriving at this conversation was created by the trilateral documents of 2021-2022. Of course, Russia plays a certain role here, as it should, since one way or another Russia acts as a guarantor," the Kremlin spokesman explained.