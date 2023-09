UNITED NATIONS, September 20. /TASS/. The West ruined the implementation of the Minsk Accord and therefore is directly responsible for the "disintegration of Ukraine" and incitement of a civil war in the republic, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine.

