Russia, Jordan foreign ministers discuss situation in Ukraine

MOSCOW, September 20./TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Hussein Abdullah Al-Safadi discussed the situation in Ukraine in the light of West’s attempts to provide uncontrolled support to the Kiev regime on the sidelines of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly.

"The situation in Ukraine was touched upon in light of the attempts from the collective West to provide unbridled support to the Kiev regime," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on its website following the meeting.

According to the ministry, the parties also exchanged views "on key issues on the Middle East agenda with a focus on issues of the Palestinian-Israeli and Syrian settlement." They "stated the coincidence or closeness of fundamental approaches to the settlement of the crises persisting in the Middle East, which have a negative impact on regional and global stability and security, based on compliance with basic rules of international law," the Foreign Ministry said.

In addition, Lavrov and his Jordanian counterpart, who is also Deputy Prime Minister, "discussed ways to further strengthen traditionally friendly Russian-Jordanian relations, including through maintaining regular political dialogue at the top and high levels," the Foreign Ministry summed up.