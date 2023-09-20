Russia does not plan to block YouTube — Digital Development Minister

KAZAN, September 20. /TASS/. Blocking YouTube in Russia is not being planned, Digital Development Minister Maksut Shadayev told reporters on the sidelines of the Kazan Digital Week forum.

"The issue of blocking YouTube is not on the agenda," the minister said.

Shadayev also recalled that blocking the WhatsApp messenger (owned by Meta, recognized as extremist in Russia, owns the social networks Facebook and Instagram banned in Russia) is not being planned either.

Earlier, head of the State Duma Committee on Information Policy, Information Technologies and Communications Alexander Khinshtein said that there was no adequate alternative to the YouTube service in the country and before its possible blocking, it is necessary that a full-fledged replacement appear.