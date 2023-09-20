Russian Embassy in Seoul lashes out at local paper for its view of UNSC work

SEOUL, September 20. /TASS/. The Russian Embassy in Seoul is dissatisfied with the "unconstructive" statements made in an article by the South Korean newspaper Chosun Ilbo, which accused the UN Security Council of being helpless due to the failure of pro-Western draft resolutions on a number of key international issues.

On September 19, the newspaper published an article mentioning a resolution that failed to be passed due to resistance from Russia and China, maintaining that the UN Security Council today "is nothing more than a paper tiger." It argues that the UN Security Council "has found itself helpless" on a number of pressing international issues, including the Korean Peninsula problem, because of deep divisions among the permanent members.

"The main mission of the UNSC is to maintain global peace and security based on regard for the mutual interests and concerns of all countries involved, rather than stamping politicized sanctions resolutions to please the West, which have nothing to do with concerns for peace. It is precisely this unconstructive approach from Western members of the Security Council that paralyzes the efforts of this agency to find mutually acceptable solutions to global problems," the embassy said in a commentary on its Telegram channel.

"The article causes bewilderment and disappointment in the level of competence of its authors, who have no elementary idea of the purpose and principles of the UN Security Council," the embassy said.

In late August, Russia's UN Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya said that the inhumane policy of stepping up sanctions pressure on the DPRK had exhausted itself long ago.