Details of Qatar’s participation in Russian grain supplies to Africa being discussed — MFA

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. The issue of Qatar’s participation, including financial, in the deal with Russia and Turkey on supply of 1 mln tons of Russian grain to African countries is at the discussion stage now, Russian President's Special Representative for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told TASS.

"[The issue] is surely being discussed, obviously. Though it is a matter of negotiation and contacts," he said when asked about Qatar’s role in the deal, including regarding its financing.

Moscow is in contact with Ankara and Doha on the implementation of the deal, Bogdanov added. "Contacts [with Qatar and Turkey] continue. We will provide information as soon as it becomes clear," he said.

"Negotiations are underway between respective structures and people so you will know," deputy minister noted.