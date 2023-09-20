Ukraine loses up to 215 troops near Andreyevka in DPR

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup South foiled two attempts by the Ukrainian armed forces to rotate their assault units near Kleshcheyevka and Vesyoloye in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), and the enemy lost up to 215 troops near Andreyevka, battlegroup spokesman Georgy Minesashvili told TASS.

"The battlegroup’s forces, backed by aircraft and artillery units, foiled two attempts by the Ukrainian armed forces to rotate their assault units near Kleshcheyevka and Vesyoloye. In addition, significant losses were inflicted on the enemy in the Andreyevka area. The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 215 troops," he said.

According to Minesashvili, Battlegroup South repelled three Ukrainian attacks in the Soledar, Artyomovsk, Alexandro-Kalinovo and Avdeyevka areas.

The battlegroup spokesman added that aircraft had hit enemy troops and equipment, destroying two temporary bases, four ammunition depots, ten vehicles, an electronic warfare station and a P-18 radar station.

The enemy also lost five M777 howitzers, a US-made AN/TPQ-48 counter-mortar radar system, two self-propelled Gvozdika howitzers, a Giatsint-B system and two 120 mm mortars in the Soledar, Artyomovsk, Alexandro-Kalinovo, Avdeyevka and Lisichansk areas.

Minesashvili noted that air defenses, electronic warfare stations and firearms were used to destroy and jam eight Ukrainian drones near Alexandrovka, Semigorye and Zolotaryovka, as well as four HIMARS rockets.