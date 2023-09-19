Defense-sector enterprises operating stably — Putin

IZHEVSK, September 19. /TASS/. Russian defense-sector enterprises are operating stably this year, with the production of certain items even being increased, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"According to the results of the first eight months of the current year, defense-sector enterprises have managed to keep a stable pace of operation," he said at a meeting of the military industry commission. "The schedule of supplies has been generally implemented, moreover, production output has been increased in several sectors."