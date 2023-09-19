Putin congratulates defense industry workers on Armorers' Day

IZHEVSK, September 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated workers of the defense industrial complex on Armorer's Day and pointed to the high level of equipment of the Russian army and navy.

"We are holding a regular meeting of the Military-Industrial Commission. We decided to hold it here, in Izhevsk, in one of the leading centers of the national defense industry," the president told the workers of the industry while opening a commission meeting, recalling that Russia celebrates Armorer's Day on September 19. "I warmly congratulate all veterans and employees of the defense industry on their professional holiday," Putin said, thanking them for their responsible and conscientious approach to business. "We are undoubtedly proud of the achievements of designers, engineers and workers who make an invaluable contribution to ensuring Russia's defense capability and security, to the technical equipment of the army and navy at the highest level," the head of state pointed out.