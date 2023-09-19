Russia considers unilateral restrictions on food exports unacceptable — Deputy PM

UNITED NATIONS, September 19. /TASS/. Russia considers the practice of imposing unilateral restrictions on export of food unacceptable as it affects vulnerable developing countries, Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk said at a high-level meeting on cooperation within the Global Development Initiative in New York.

"We would again focus on the problem of unilateral restrictions that inflict serious damage on global economy," he said, adding that the damage is particularly severe "when the issue is about food security and restrictions on Russia’s capacity to export food and fertilizers, particularly to developing countries." "We view such practice as unacceptable," the official noted.

That said, Moscow "has always paid special attention to demands of developing countries, helping them in accordance with their priorities and national development strategies," Russian Deputy PM added. Moreover, the country also "intends to expand the support of the UN within South-South Cooperation," he noted.