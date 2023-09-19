Top Russian security official holds consultations with Chinese, Mongolian counterparts

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolay Patrushev, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Secretary of the Mongolian National Security Council Jadambyn Enkhbayar held trilateral security consultations in Moscow.

According to the Russian Security Council's press service, the meeting "featured a detailed exchange of views on regional security issues." "The prospects for trilateral cooperation on a wide range of issues of joint interest were discussed. Topics related to cooperation between Russia, Mongolia and China in the international arena and in multilateral formats were considered," the statement said.

Patrushev had earlier held separate bilateral consultations with Mongolian and Chinese representatives.