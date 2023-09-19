US acts deceptive talking about visa dialogue with Russian diplomats within UN — diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, September 19. /TASS/. The US does not engage in dialogue within the UN on subjects such as giving visas to Russian diplomats, but passes off brief meetings as such, Russia's First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky said in an interview with TASS.

"This is complete deception, we have no dialogue," he said and added, "We believe that the US must fulfill their obligations under the agreement regarding the presence of UN central bodies in New York."

Polyansky added that there are numerous infractions - even in dire humanitarian situations, such as attending a funeral, Americans refuse to cooperate.

According to the diplomat, provocations against Russian diplomats are carried out by US intelligence services, but they yield no results. "We're under pressure. Each of us has been subjected to some form of provocation from the special services, and we report these incidents on a regular basis. I believe that our American colleagues in Moscow feel that we are not hiding these facts. We are working in these conditions, and the team, in my opinion, is doing an admirable job. Despite their efforts, the Americans have nothing to brag about except that they present themselves in a very unattractive, scandalous way," he remarked.