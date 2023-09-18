All journalists accompanying Lavrov at UNGA have US visas — foreign ministry

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. All Russian journalists accompanying Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at the High-Level Week of the UN General Assembly have received US entry visas, the Russian foreign ministry told TASS on Monday.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) on September 13 that several members of the Russian delegation to the UN General Assembly had been granted US visas. Journalists had only been through with interviews at the US embassy, she said.

"All Russian journalists accompanies Sergey Lavrov at the UN General Assembly have obtained visas," the ministry said.

In April 2023, the United States did not issue entry visas to a number of Russian foreign ministry officials and all Russian journalists who were supposed to take part in the UN Security Council event during Russia’s presidency.

The central event of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, the High-level Week 2023, will take place on September 19-25. The Russian delegation at the event will be led by the country’s top diplomat Sergey Lavrov who plans to hold around 20 bilateral meetings, as well as talks with representatives of international organizations, including with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.