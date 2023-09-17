All provisions on Kim’s visit program implemented - Russian ambassador

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s visit was prepared quite swiftly but everything that was planned has been implemented, Russian Ambassador to Pyongyang Alexander Matsegora said on Sunday.

"[Everything was] absolutely the way we had planned. Everything was implemented. And when we were seeing Kim Jong Un off, I think he was satisfied," he said in an interview with the Soloviov Live television channel.

"I had, I would say, close cooperation [with North Korean colleagues] during the visit preparations. Frankly speaking, we did not have much time for that. <…> And, in the long run, I don’t think we had serious problems," he said.

Russian Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Alexander Kozlov said on September 17 that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s official visit to Russia was finished. Kim arrived in Russia on September 12 at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The two leaders held talks at the Vostochy spaceport on Wednesday, both one-on-one and with delegations.

Russia was the first state Kim visited after the coronavirus pandemic when his country’s borders were strictly closed. Kim’s previous visit to Russia was held from April 24 through 26, 2019. He arrived in Russia’s Far Eastern city of Vladivostok onboard his personal train. His talks with Putin in Vladivostok constituted their first-ever personal meeting.