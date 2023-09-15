Russian PM appoints Dmitry Yadrov as head of Federal Agency for Air Transport

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has appointed Dmitry Yadrov to replace Alexander Neradko as head of the Federal Agency for Air Transport, the government’s press service said on Friday.

"Dmitry Yadrov has been appointed the new head of the Federal Agency for Air Transport. A resolution to this effect was signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. Alexander Neradko has been relieved from this office," it said.

Dmitry Yadrov was born in 1988. He graduated from the St. Petersburg State University of Civil Aviation with a degree in aeronautical engineering. Upon graduation he worked at the State Corporation for Organizing Air Traffic in Russia and joined the Federal Agency for Air Transport as its deputy head in 2019.

Alexander Neradko has been head of the Federal Agency for Air Transport since December 2009.