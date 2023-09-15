Russia still ready to hear out any serious proposals on Ukraine — Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. Russia is ready to hear out any serious proposals on the settlement of the situation in Ukraine, a position it has always kept, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"We have repeatedly stated our readiness to respond to any serious proposals and maintain this stance," Lavrov stated.

The Russian foreign minister recalled in this regard the recently paid visits by African leaders to Russia, who proposed a number of initiatives on a settlement to the Ukrainian crisis.

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated earlier on several occasions that Russia never rejected the possibility of holding negotiations with Ukraine.