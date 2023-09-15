Сontacts between leaders of Russia, DPRK no longer sensation, but tradition — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. Contacts between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have ceased to be a sensation and have become a tradition, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We can [say that it has become a tradition," he said, responding to a corresponding question. "There is no sensation in this, because we have repeatedly said - North Korea is our closest neighbor. And of course we are interested in establishing and developing relations with our closest neighbors in all areas," the spokesman pointed out.

On September 13, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the Vostochny Spaceport in the Amur Region. The two leaders discussed the military and political situation on the Korean Peninsula and in Europe, as well as strengthening strategic and tactical cooperation.