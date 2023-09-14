T-90M tanks hit Ukrainian strongholds near Krasny Liman

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Crews of T-90M tanks of the battle group Center have inflicted a fire defeat on Ukrainian strongholds and manpower in the Krasny Liman area, the Russian Defense Ministry told TASS.

"Crews of T-90M tanks of one of the armor units of the Central Military District have inflicted a fire defeat on the enemy’s strongholds and manpower in the Krasny Liman area. In carrying out combat missions, tank crews of the battle group Center move to the line of contact and hit fortified strongholds of Ukrainian nationalists with accurate shots. They constantly changing the firing position to stay invulnerable to possible retaliatory fire," the Defense Ministry said.

The tank crews interact around the clock with reconnaissance units and drone operators to hit targets more accurately with the least amount of ammunition. They engage the enemy with 125-millimeter shells, using both fragmentation, armor-piercing and shaped charge munitions.

"My vehicle is new, made in 2023. Everything is perfect: it starts in an instant, the controls are much better, the engine is more powerful and there is air conditioning like in a car. The entire dashboard is displayed on the screen. Our equipment is much better, more reliable. It’s an all-climate vehicle. We do not care about mud, or snow, or heat. The main thing is to memorize the road and feel the dimensions of the vehicle," says the tank's driver who introduced himself using his call sign, Tavda.

As the Defense Ministry added, the tank crews use the terrain and forest areas to conduct accurate fire at a distance of more than 5 kilometers. This method makes it possible to hide the combat vehicle from the enemy and conduct aimed fire along a ballistic trajectory. Such measures ensure high accuracy and minimize risks for the crews.

The T-90M tank was developed by the Urals Design Bureau of Transport Machine Building (an affiliate of the Uralvagonzavod concern). It is armed with a 125-millimeter tank gun, capable of firing new high-power ammunition, as well as guided missiles that destroy enemy tanks at a range of up to 5 kilometers. The T-90M armor is equipped with special anti-slip coating, similar to that used on the latest T-14 Armata tank.