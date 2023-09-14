Putin, Lukashenko to meet in Sochi on Friday — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko in Sochi on Friday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Tomorrow, <…> President Putin is scheduled to hold a meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Sochi," the Russian presidential spokesman said, adding that the meeting may take place around mid-day. "We will update you as soon as there is an understanding," he added.

"Belarus is our closest ally, and the two leaders communicate regularly; the two dear friends regularly synchronize their watches and hold exchanges," Peskov said.

This will be the seventh meeting between Putin and Lukashenko this year. The two met on Russian soil on the previous six occasions, with their latest one-on-one meeting being held in late July.

The leaders of Russia and Belarus also call each other, when necessary. They last held a telephone conversation on August 30, when Putin congratulated Lukashenko on his birthday over the phone.