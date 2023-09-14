NATO's plans to infiltrate Asia-Pacific region pose particular danger — Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. NATO's plans to influence the Asia-Pacific region pose a particular danger for this region, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference following talks with his Burmese counterpart Than Swe.

"Of course, NATO's open plans to infiltrate here (in the Asia-Pacific region - TASS) and establish its own rules pose a particular danger," the top Russian diplomat said.

Lavrov recalled that at the recent East Asia Summit in Jakarta, all the countries of the region clearly expressed their support for preserving the ASEAN-centered architecture. "We will continue to actively support them in this," the Russian foreign minister added.