Russian diplomats draft note to Austrian Foreign Ministry protesting US diplomat's threats

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Russian diplomats are drafting a note to be presented to the Austrian Foreign Ministry protesting the threats uttered by US diplomat Daniel Wartko at Wednesday's meeting of the OSCE Forum for Security Cooperation, Konstantin Gavrilov, head of the Russian delegation to negotiations on military security and arms control in Vienna, said during a Rossiya-24 TV broadcast.

He said that, the day before, after his speech, US diplomat Daniel Wartko, "who took the floor out of turn, shouted almost hysterically that everything that was said was accusations, lies and untruths." "When he started to say that, I started to get up to leave the room, not to get embroiled in this polemic. And he said <...> that ‘here you are, Russian delegates, the entire Russian Federation, repeating the fate of [Wagner PMC head Yevgeny] Prigozhin, who died in a plane crash,'" he added.

"I still don't understand what this means - threats against the delegation, personally against the leader, or against whom?" Gavrilov continued. "Of course, we reported it to the Russian Foreign Ministry. An hour later we sent a note to the Austrian Foreign Ministry, which provides security for Russian diplomats, asking for an explanation from American diplomat Daniel Wartko. This is the first time such behavior has been allowed; we were somewhat embarrassed."

According to the Russian diplomat, such behavior exhibited by the US diplomat means that "people are not prepared anymore, they don't know how to hold diplomatic blows." "We can teach them a little bit how to do it, how to behave in such situations. They have a long way to go to be able to deliver diplomatic blows. We're not going to let this go, they can't just shut us up. We have spoken, we are speaking, and we will continue to speak the truth," Gavrilov concluded.