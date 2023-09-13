Elections held in Russian regions recognized as valid — CIC Chairwoman

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. The elections at various levels held in Russia's regions, including by-elections to the State Duma in four single-mandate districts, have been declared valid, Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) head Ella Pamfilova said at a commission meeting summarizing the results of the Single Voting Day.

"In all four constituent entities of the Russian Federation - the Karachay-Cherkessia Republic, the Republic of Crimea, the Krasnoyarsk Region and the Lipetsk Region the results of voting in the by-elections for deputies to the State Duma of the Russian Federal Assembly of the 8th convocation have been finalized. The elections have taken place. As a whole, the elections were successful across the board," Pamfilova emphasized.

According to her, in 20 constituent entities of the Russian Federation, where top officials were elected, the election results have already been approved. The results are to be finalized in the Magadan Region on September 14.

Elections in Russian regions within the framework of the Single Voting Day were held from September 8 to 10, with the Donetsk and the Lugansk People's Republics, the Zaporozhye and the Kherson regions taking part in them for the first time. Elections at various levels were held in 85 constituent entities of the Russian Federation, including direct elections of top officials in 21 regions and elections of deputies to legislative bodies in 20 constituent entities.