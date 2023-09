VLADIVOSTOK, September 12. /TASS/. Moscow will definitely send an ambassador to Japan, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"Certainly, we will. He will be definitely appointed," the senior diplomat said replying to a question by TASS.

He added that the Russian side is not commenting on the issue until an agrement is received from Tokyo.