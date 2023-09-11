Russian forces repel five Ukrainian attacks in Donetsk area

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Russian forces repelled five Ukrainian attacks in the Donetsk area over the past day, causing the enemy to suffer about 200 casualties, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a daily bulletin of the special military operation.

Here are the details of this and other combat actions that happened over the past day, according to the bulletin.

Donetsk area

The five attacks by Ukrainian assault teams were repulsed near Kurdyumovka, Avdeyevka and Krasnogorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic.

"In the Donetsk area, units of the battlegroup South, in cooperation with aircraft and artillery, repelled five attacks by Ukrainian assault teams near Kurdyumovka, Avdeyevka and Krasnogorovka in the DPR," the ministry said.

South Donetsk area

Ukraine lost up to 160 troops in the south Donetsk area over the past day.

"Units of the battlegroup East in the south Donetsk area repelled three attacks by assault teams from the Ukrainian 38th Marines Brigade and the 128th Territorial Defense Brigade in the areas of the settlements of Novomayorskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Priyutnoye in the Zaporozhye Region. In addition, air strikes and artillery fire hit a convoy of armored vehicles of the Ukrainian 72nd Mechanized Brigade near the settlement of Vodyanoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The enemy also lost 2 armored fighting vehicles, 4 motor vehicles and 3 Msta-B howitzers.

Zaporozhye area

Russian forces destroyed up to 145 military personnel, two tanks and a British-made Stormer HVM surface-to-air missile system of the Ukrainian army in the Zaporozhye area.

"In the Zaporozhye area, the Russian forces, air strikes, artillery fire and heavy flamethrower systems have repelled an attack by Ukraine’s 47th Mechanized Brigade near Rabotino in the Zaporozhye Region. Up to 145 Ukrainian servicemen, two tanks, three vehicles and a British-made Stormer HVM anti-aircraft missile system were destroyed," the ministry said.

A Ukrainian US-made M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery piece and US-made M119 howitzers, Msta-B and D-20 were hit during the counter-battery struggle.

Krasny Liman area

Russian forces repulsed three Ukrainian army attacks in the Krasny Liman area, destroying about 70 enemy troops.

"In the Krasny Liman direction, units from the battlegroup Center operating jointly with aircraft and artillery repulsed three attacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 63rd and 67th mechanized brigades near the settlement of Chervonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The enemy also lost two armored combat vehicles, two pickup trucks and a D-20 howitzer.

Kupyansk area

Ukraine lost up to 80 troops in the Kupyansk area.

"In the Kupyansk area, aircraft and artillery of the Western Battlegroup hit Ukrainian manpower near the settlements of Stroyevka, Sinkovka, Kislovkam and Peschanoye in the Kharkov Region. The enemy’s losses in the area amounted to up to 80 troops, two cars, and a D-30 howitzer," the ministry said.

A munitions depot of the 103rd territorial defense brigade was destroyed near the settlement of Tabayevka in the Kharkov Region.

Kherson area

Russian forces destroyed Ukraine’s UAV command-and-control center in the Kherson Region.

"In the area of Berislav, in the Kherson Region, a command-and-control center of Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles was destroyed," the ministry said.

The Russian army’s fire destroyed up to 20 Ukrainian troops, 3 vehicles, 2 D-30 howitzers, as well as an anti-drone electronic warfare station Bukovel-AD.

Russian forces struck a command post of the Ukrainian 100th Territorial Defense Brigade in the Donetsk People’s Republic.

"A command post of the Ukrainian 100th Territorial Defense Brigade was struck near the settlement of Serebryanka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

Operational-tactical and army aircraft, rocket forces and artillery of Russian battlegroups hit Ukrainian personnel and military equipment in 132 areas.

An ST-68 radar for detecting and tracking low-altitude targets was destroyed near the village of Trudovoye in the Zaporozhye Region.

Air defenses

Russian air defense systems destroyed 46 Ukrainian military drones in Donbass and the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions.

"Destroyed were 46 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in the areas of the settlements of Belogorovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic; Petrovskoye, Yevgenovka, Artyomovsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic; Ocheretovatoye, Novoye, Mirnoye, Kharkovo," the ministry said.

Air defenses intercepted three rockets fired from HIMARS and Olkha multiple launch rocket systems.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, a total of 467 planes, 248 helicopters, 6,628 unmanned aerial vehicles, 437 anti-aircraft missile systems, 11,779 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,149 multiple launch rocket launchers, 6,331 field artillery and mortar guns, as well as 12,905 units of special military vehicles have been destroyed since the beginning of the special military operation.