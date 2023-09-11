Russian citizens voted for government during elections — Kremlin spokesman

VLADIVOSTOK, September 11. /TASS/. Russia’s September 8-10 Single Voting Day showed that Russians highly appreciate the actions of the authorities and vote for them, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"The election results speak eloquently about the fact that people voted for the authorities," the Kremlin spokesman said, noting that he was referring to voting results across the country, not just in Moscow.

"People supported the work of the authorities and highly appreciated them," Peskov stressed. According to him, he is referring, in particular, to local leaders who work in full cooperation with the government and in accordance with the implementation of the instructions of the president.

He separately commented on the results of the elections in the capital. "It was hardly possible not to properly assess all the achievements that you and I see every day in Moscow, even with the naked eye. For us, this election result is absolutely natural," Peskov pointed out.