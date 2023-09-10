Leaders of Russia and Mali talk economic cooperation, war on terror — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Mali leader Assimi Goita discussed in a telephone conversation the development of cooperation between the two countries, including in the economy and in the humanitarian sphere, the Kremlin press service reported

"[The parties held] a thorough exchange of views on practical measures for the further development of Russian-Malian cooperation in various fields, including trade, economic, humanitarian spheres and the fight against terrorism," the statement says.

Putin expressed condolences in connection with the "attack terrorists carried out on September 7 in northeastern Mali." According to data by the Russian Foreign Ministry, 49 civilians and 15 military personnel were killed as a result of terrorist attacks in Mali. One of the attacks was carried out on a passenger ship traveling along the Niger River.

During the phone conversation, the two leaders discussed some multilateral topics. Goita thanked Putin for Moscow’s backing the initiative to lift international sanctions from Mali - in particular, during the recent vote in the UN Security Council.

They also touched upon the situation in Niger. "When discussing issues of ensuring stability in West Africa and the Sahara-Sahel zone, the parties expressed an opinion on the need to resolve the situation in the Republic of Niger through political and diplomatic means," the Kremlin said.

The heads of the two states agreed to continue contacts at various levels. The conversation took place at the initiative of the Malian side.

In late July, a group of military rebels in Niger announced the removal of President Mohamed Bazoum. They then established the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (Conseil national pour la sauvegarde de la patrie, CNSP), headed by General Abdourahmane Tchiani, to run the country. The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), in which Niger's membership was suspended, imposed sanctions against the rebels and demanded that they release Bazuma, threatening the use of force.