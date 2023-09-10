Developing G20 members have correct understanding of Ukraine situation — Lavrov

NEW DELHI, September 10. /TASS/. The G20 developing countries have a correct picture of what is going on in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference following the G20 summit.

"The Kiev regime destroyed its country's territorial integrity by itself. In full compliance with the UN Charter and international law, the principle of peoples' self-determination entered into force. We stated this very clearly once again, and the G20 developing countries evidently have a correct picture of what is going on," he said.