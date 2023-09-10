Unlike West, Russia opts for partnership in its education exports - deputy minister

VLADIVOSTOK, September 10. /TASS/. By educating foreign students, Russia gives them an opportunity to develop as professionals and make a career in their respective countries, thus helping its foreign partners, Russian Deputy Minister of Science and Higher Education Konstantin Mogilevsky has said.

"The revival of earlier colonial approaches, based on splitting the humanity into two unequal parts, can be clearly felt in many spheres of international relations, and educational cooperation is no exception. For example, it is of no secret that the West’s approach to education exports is limited to importing most talented young people from non-Western countries to the Western ones. They are being lured with personal advantages. And what does the donor state get? Nothing," he said during a video address to a conference, headlined Colonialism in the East and its Impact on the Modern World.

"In contrast, Russia’s approach is directly opposite to this. We chose to educate talented foreigners in our country, giving them an opportunity to return and make a career there," Mogilevsky continued.

That is how Russia is helping its international partners and makes reliable friends "who cannot be deceived by various fake information" about Russia, because they had an opportunity to see the country with their own eyes.

