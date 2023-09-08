Voter turnout at Moscow mayor election exceeds 20% on first day of voting

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. The voter turnout at mayoral election in Moscow exceeded 20% after the first day of voting, Dmitry Reut, deputy chairman of the Moscow City Election Commission, told TASS on Friday.

"By 8:00 p.m. Moscow time, as many as 169,100 people voted by means of paper ballots and 1.403 million - with the help of the remote electronic voting system," he said.

Chairwoman of the Moscow City Election Commission Olga Kirillova said earlier that Moscow has 7.6 million eligible voters. Thus, the voter turnout after the first 12 hours of voting reached 20.7%