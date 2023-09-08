Kiev regime ramps up use of Western arms to attack Russian nuclear power, chemical plants

DURBAN /South Africa/, September 8. /TASS/. Ukraine’s armed forces are increasingly using advanced weapons supplied by Western countries to attack Russian chemical manufacturing plants, nuclear power plants, and energy and water supply facilities, Russian Emergencies Minister Alexander Kurenkov said.

"Socially significant and potentially hazardous facilities, such as chemical plants, nuclear power stations, and energy and water supply facilities within our country are being targeted more frequently by advanced weapons supplied by the West to Ukraine," he said at a meeting of the BRICS working group on emergency prevention and elimination, taking place in Durban, South Africa.

Additionally, Kurenkov noted that the growth in Russia’s hazardous industrial sectors also heightens the potential risk of man-made catastrophes.