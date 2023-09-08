Russian army thwarts Ukrainian forces’ rotation near Verbovoye — acting governor

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. /TASS/. The Russian forces have foiled an attempted rotation by Ukrainian troops near Verbovoye in the Zaporozhye Region, the region's acting governor, Yevgeny Balitsky has said.

"Today, around 5:00 a.m. an attempt was exposed by the enemy to carry out rotation of its units, as well as the movement of reconnaissance groups in the area of Verbovoye. The enemy was destroyed," Balitsky wrote in his Telegram channel.

Russian forces destroyed a group of Ukrainian infantry and an ammunition depot near Pyatikhatki.

Balitsky also said that the Ukrainian army did not carry out any active tactical operations over the past 24 hours after suffering losses in the area of Rabotino and Verbovoye. Russian artillery in these areas does not allow the Ukrainian army to make up for the losses.