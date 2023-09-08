Belgorod Region hit with more than 60 rounds in Ukraine shelling over past day

BELGOROD, September 8. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces fired more than 60 munitions the Belgorod Region’s settlements over the past day, including an explosive device delivered by a drone, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"The village of Novopetrovka in the Valuysk Municipality was shelled from cannon artillery, with four hits recorded. <...> Windows were blown out in three private residences. Also as a result of the shelling, dry grass caught fire on an area of 100 square meters. The fire was extinguished by a volunteer firefighting team," he said on Telegram.

He said that Ukrainian forces used a mortar to shell the outskirts of the village of Zadorozhnoye in the Krasnoyaruzhny District on Thursday, with five hits recorded. A power line sustained damage as a result of the shelling and has since then been repaired.

"Three mortar shells were fired on the outskirts of the village of Prilesye, and another three artillery shells were fired on the outskirts of the village of Staroselye," he said.

An improvised explosive device was dropped from a drone on the outskirts of the Bogun-Gorodok village in Borisovsky district on Thursday. The outskirts of the Staroye settlement in the Volokonovsky District came under mortar fire, with three hits registered. Ukrainian forces fired 12 mortar shells on the outskirts of the village of Zarechye-Vtoroye in the Graivoron District, and another three mortar shells on the outskirts of the village of Dronovka.

Ukrainian forces fired 10 mortar shells on the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka in the Shebekinsky District, and another seven and six mortar shells on the villages of Belyanka and Surkovo, respectively, and four more mortar shells on the settlement of Pankov and the village of Terezovka each.