GENICHESK, September 8. /TASS/. Polling stations in the Kherson Region opened on time and are operating normally, an official at the local election commission told TASS on Friday.

"All polling stations opened on time. The situation is normal, no incidents or provocations have been reported," the official said.

This is the first time the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Lugansk People’s Republic, the Zaporozhye Region and the Kherson Region take part in Russia’s Single Voting Day. The Kherson Region will elect members of the local legislative assembly and local municipal councilors in 14 municipalities, in areas near the line of engagement, too, for the first time since the region joined Russia.