Experts from Europe, Asia, Africa, Latin America to attend Kherson Region elections

GENICHESK, September 8. /TASS/. International experts from Brazil, India, Iceland, Spain, Mozambique and the Netherlands will be present during elections in the Kherson Region, the head of the region’s election commission, Marina Zakharova, has told TASS.

"International experts from Brazil, India, Iceland, Spain, Mozambique and the Netherlands are coming to us," she said.

Zakharova added that despite certain difficulties that complicated the election campaign in the region, observers representing public organizations and political parties noted the transparency and legitimacy of the process.