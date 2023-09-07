US-made Abrams tanks face destruction like other West-supplied weapons — Donetsk official

DONETSK, September 7. /TASS/. US-delivered Abrams tanks in Ukraine will be destroyed in the special military operation zone just like any other piece of military hardware supplied by the West, Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Acting Head Denis Pushilin told TASS on Thursday.

"Ukraine’s Western partners have learned nothing from experience because the bulk of the [previously] supplied weapons was either turned into scrap metal or destroyed in the zone of the special military operation," he said.

"Abrams [tanks] undoubtedly face the same fate just like the rest of the military hardware provided by the United Kingdom, Germany, France and other Western European countries," Pushilin continued.

He emphasized that the delivery of another batch of Western military hardware to the frontline would not reverse the situation. Under the best-case scenario for Kiev, Pushilin said, Ukraine might succeed in prolonging the conflict, which would only increase the number of casualties among Ukrainian troops.

On Wednesday, the Pentagon announced that it had approved another $175 mln in military aid for Kiev, which for the first time will include depleted uranium shells for Abrams tanks.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at a briefing that the new aid package includes artillery ammunition, anti-tank systems and air defense systems. According to her, the Abrams tanks would arrive in Ukraine soon.