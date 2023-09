MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. The Russian-US dialogue on arms control is sporadic and non-systemic, and this will not change in the near future, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov in an interview with the Kommersant newspaper.

"The current dialogue with the Americans, including on arms control, is extremely sporadic and non-systemic. The blame and responsibility for this lies entirely with Washington," the official said.