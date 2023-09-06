Ukrainian drone shot down above west Russia’s Bryansk Region, no injuries — governor

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. A Russian air defense system shot down a fixed-wing drone above the Navlinsky district of the Bryansk Region that borders Ukraine, Governor Alexander Bogomaz wrote on his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

"Air defense troops of the Russian Defense Ministry have thwarted an attack by Ukrainian terrorists. A fixed-wing drone was shot down above the Navlinsky district. No damage or casualties occurred," the governor said.

First responders are working on the site, Bogomaz added.