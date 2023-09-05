Kremlin says date of free delivery of 1 mln tons of grain to states in need not clear yet

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. It has not been defined yet when Moscow together with Ankara and Doha may supply 1 mln tons of grain to the poorest countries, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"No, it is not clear," he said when asked when such supplies might start. "That said, the initiative voiced by President [of Russia Vladimir Putin] at the Russia-Africa summit on supplies <…> to the poorest African countries, is already being implemented in practice now," Peskov added.

Earlier, Russian President said that Moscow organized the supply of 1 mln tons of grain at a preferential price for processing in Turkey and free transportation to the poorest countries, adding that Qatar was expected to assist on that matter.