Ukrainian shelling of Kozinka kills Belgorod Region resident — governor

BELGOROD, September 5. /TASS/. A resident of the Belgorod Region was killed when the Ukrainian military shelled the village of Kozinka in the Graivoronsky district, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"As a result of repeated shelling of the village of Kozinka in the Graivoronsky district, a civilian was killed. The man died of his wounds on the spot before the ambulance arrived. Another person was wounded - a woman received a mine blast injury and shrapnel wounds to her thighs," the governor wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Gladkov, the wounded woman has been taken to the hospital and is now receiving all necessary medical assistance.