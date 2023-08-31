Russian forces improve forward edge positions in Kupyansk area over past day

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Russian forces improved their forward edge positions in the Kupyansk area over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

"In the Kupyansk direction, units of the western battlegroup improved their forward edge positions in their active operations supported by aircraft and artillery fire," the ministry said in a statement.

During the last 24-hour period, Russian forces repulsed five counter-attacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 68th jaeger, 32nd and 43rd mechanized brigades near the settlements of Sergeyevka and Novoyegorovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic, the ministry said.

"The enemy’s losses totaled as many as 50 Ukrainian personnel, two motor vehicles, a Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery system and two D-20 howitzers. Near the settlement of Petrovskoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic, an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army’s 66th mechanized brigade was destroyed," it said.

Russian forces destroy 55 Ukrainian troops in Krasny Liman area over past day

Russian forces struck Ukrainian army units in the Krasny Liman area, destroying roughly 55 enemy troops over the past day, the ministry reported.

"In the Krasny Liman direction, two attacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 67th mechanized brigade were repulsed by well-coordinated operations of units from the battlegroup Center, army aviation strikes, artillery and heavy flamethrower fires near the settlement of Chervonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People’s Republic. The enemy’s losses amounted to 55 Ukrainian personnel, three armored combat vehicles, Msta-B and D-30 howitzers," the ministry said.

Russian forces repulse six Ukrainian army attacks in Donetsk area over past day

Russian forces repulsed six Ukrainian army attacks in the Donetsk area, destroying roughly 365 enemy troops over the past day, the ministry reported.

"In the Donetsk direction, units of the southern battlegroup in interaction with aircraft and artillery repulsed six attacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Bogdanovka, Andreyevka, Mayorsk and Avdeyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

"The enemy’s losses in that [Donetsk] direction in the past 24 hours amounted to 365 Ukrainian personnel, three US-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, two armored personnel carriers, 32 motor vehicles, a Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery gun, a D-20 howitzer and a D-30 howitzer," the ministry said.

Near the settlement of Vesyoloye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Russian forces destroyed a field ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army’s 54th mechanized brigade, the ministry reported.

Russian forces destroy Ukrainian troop field training camp in DPR

Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian command post and an enemy field training camp in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Near the town of Ugledar and the settlement of Selidovo in the Donetsk People’s Republic, a command post of the Ukrainian army’s 72nd mechanized brigade and a troop field training camp were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian forces wipe out two Ukrainian ammo depots in DPR over past day

Russian forces destroyed two Ukrainian ammunition depots in the Donetsk People’s Republic over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Near the town of Ugledar in the Donetsk People’s Republic, two ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army’s 72nd mechanized brigade were destroyed," the ministry said.

In the south Donetsk direction, units of the Russian battlegroup East inflicted damage by combined firepower on amassed Ukrainian manpower and military equipment near the settlements of Staromayorskoye and Urozhainoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, it said.

"The enemy’s losses amounted to 100 Ukrainian personnel, four motor vehicles, two Msta-B howitzers and a US-made M119 gun," the ministry reported.

Russian forces repel five Ukrainian attacks in Zaporozhye area over past day

Russian forces repelled five Ukrainian army attacks in the Zaporozhye area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"In the Zaporozhye direction, units of the Russian battlegroup, air strikes, artillery and heavy flamethrower fires repelled five attacks by the Ukrainian army’s 82nd air assault brigade near the settlement of Verbovoye in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian ammo depot in Zaporozhye area over past day

Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian ammunition depot in the Zaporozhye area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Near the town of Orekhov, an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army’s 47th mechanized brigade was destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian forces eliminated as many as 85 Ukrainian military personnel, two motor vehicles, a US-made M777 artillery system, a Czech-made Vampire multiple launch rocket system and three howitzers in the Zaporozhye direction over the past 24 hours, it said.

Russian forces cripple Ukrainian ammo depot in Kherson area over past day

Russian forces destroyed an ammunition depot and roughly 20 Ukrainian troops in the Kherson area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"In the Kherson direction, as many as 20 Ukrainian personnel, two motor vehicles and two D-30 howitzers were destroyed. Near the settlement of Mikhailovka in the Kherson Region, an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army’s 121st territorial defense brigade was obliterated," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept two JDAM smart bombs, two HARM missiles

Russian air defense forces intercepted two US-made JDAM guided air bombs and two US-manufactured HARM anti-radar missiles over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities intercepted two rockets of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, two JDAM guided air bombs and two HARM anti-radiation missiles of US manufacture," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses destroy 32 Ukrainian military drones over past day

Russian air defense forces destroyed 32 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles, including a Tu-141 Strizh UAV over the past day, the ministry reported.

"During the last 24 hours, air defense capabilities destroyed 32 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles, including a Tu-141 Strizh in areas near the settlements of Kovalyovka and Golikovo in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Soledar and Blagodatnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Mirnoye, Novoukrainka and Tokmak in the Zaporozhye Region and Obryvka in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

During the last 24-hour period, operational/tactical and army aircraft, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groupings of forces inflicted damage on Ukrainian manpower and military hardware in 128 areas. Near the town of Slavyansk in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Russian forces obliterated an S-200 surface-to-air missile system of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 466 Ukrainian warplanes, 247 military helicopters, 6,266 unmanned aerial vehicles, 434 surface-to-air missile systems, 11,578 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,147 multiple rocket launchers, 6,145 field artillery guns and mortars and 12,570 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, the ministry reported.