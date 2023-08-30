Russia wipes out Ukrainian army’s rail cars with ammo in missile strike in DPR

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Russian forces delivered a strike by Iskander tactical missiles, destroying the Ukrainian army’s railway cars with ammunition at an unloading station in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Battlegroup East Spokesman Oleg Chekhov reported on Wednesday.

"A strike by the Iskander tactical missile system wiped out railway cars with ammunition at an unloading station northeast of Velikaya Novosyolka," the spokesman said in a video uploaded by Russia’s Defense Ministry on its Telegram channel.

Russian attack drones destroyed two pickup trucks with Ukrainian militants near the Oktyabr state farm and the settlement of Levadnoye, the spokesman said.

"A Lancet loitering munition eliminated an Akatsiya artillery system near the settlement of Novosyolka," the spokesman said.

In addition, Russian combat aircraft struck amassed Ukrainian manpower and military hardware near the settlements of Staromayorskoye and Urozhainoye and north of Nikolskoye while the teams of Osa air defense systems shot down a Ukrainian Leleka unmanned aircraft system, he said.

In the south Donetsk area, forward units of the Russian battlegroup East supported by artillery inflicted damage on Ukrainian forces by firepower, denying the enemy its offensive operations, the spokesman said.

"Rocket and tube artillery thwarted the activity of a Ukrainian reconnaissance group and destroyed militants’ two temporary deployment sites near Staromayorskoye, a Ukrainian army temporary deployment site on the outskirts of Novopol, an observation post and a truck with ammunition in Urozhainoye," the spokesman said.