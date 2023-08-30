Russian forces in Zaporozhye area capture 2 to 9 Ukrainian troops every attack — governor

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Russian forces in the Zaporozhye Region take two to nine Ukrainian servicemen prisoner every attack, said Yevgeny Balitsky, the region’s interim governor.

"Every attack we now take from two to nine people prisoner. They are all from the Odessa, Kharkov, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk regions. They surrender regularly, coming in groups, coming out of their shelters. Unfortunately, these are all Russian-speaking boys," he said on Channel One television.

Balitsky said that the enemy throws into battle a large number of inexperienced people who have nothing to do with military career. He also said they all wear old accoutrements.

"Many are wearing body armor with old blood stains, meaning it’s second-hand," the official said.